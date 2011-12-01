Find the latest versions of CMS’s, Frameworks, Programming languages.

Wouldn’t it be better, if there was a single, central place you could turn to, and see what the latest version of a CMS, browser, web framework, programming language or operating system is running?

Rather than searching through various different websites, looking for the ‘latest versions’.

So we’ve decided to build our own resource. We update our list of CMS’s, programming languages, website frameworks, operating systems and browser versions daily.

You can now use this as a central referral spot for all your version needs, (we’re currently working on adding more).

Can’t see something you need? Drop us a suggestion, and we’ll put add it to our list to add.

C

Latest
Version
C11
LAST RELEASE
2011-12-01
view updates

C#

Latest
Version
7.0
LAST RELEASE
2017-03-07
view updates

C++

Latest
Version
14882
LAST RELEASE
2014-12-15
view updates

ECMAScript

Latest
Version
Edition 7
LAST RELEASE
2016-06-17
view updates

Elixir

Latest
Version
1.5.1
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-01
view updates

Go

Latest
Version
1.9
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-24
view updates

Java

Latest
Version
8
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

NodeJS

Latest
Version
8.4.0
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-15
view updates

PHP

Latest
Version
7.1.8
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-03
view updates

Python

Latest
Version
3.6.2
LAST RELEASE
2017-07-17
view updates

Ruby

Latest
Version
2.4.1
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Swift

Latest
Version
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

TypeScript

Latest
Version
2.5.2
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-31
view updates

Composer

Latest
Version
1.5.1
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-09
view updates

Ubuntu

Latest
Version
17.04
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Android

Latest
Version
8.0 Oreo
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Chrome OS

Latest
Version
60.0.3112.112
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

ElementaryOS

Latest
Version
0.4.1
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Fedora

Latest
Version
26
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

iOS

Latest
Version
10.3.3
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

macOS

Latest
Version
10.12.6
LAST RELEASE
2017-07-19
view updates

Mint

Latest
Version
18.2
LAST RELEASE
2017-07-03
view updates

Redhat

Latest
Version
9
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Windows

Latest
Version
10.0.15063.540
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Angular

Latest
Version
4.3.6
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-23
view updates

Bootstrap

Latest
Version
3.3.7
LAST RELEASE
2016-07-25
view updates

Bulma

Latest
Version
0.5.1
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-07
view updates

Django

Latest
Version
1.11.5
LAST RELEASE
2017-09-05
view updates

Foundation

Latest
Version
6.4.3
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-18
view updates

Laravel

Latest
Version
5.5
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-30
view updates

Phoenix

Latest
Version
1.3.0
LAST RELEASE
2017-07-28
view updates

React

Latest
Version
15.6.1
LAST RELEASE
2017-06-15
view updates

Ruby on Rails

Latest
Version
5.1.1
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Sinatra

Latest
Version
2.0.0
LAST RELEASE
2017-05-07
view updates

Symfony

Latest
Version
3.3.9
LAST RELEASE
2017-09-11
view updates

Vue.js

Latest
Version
2.4.2
LAST RELEASE
2017-07-21
view updates

CouchDB

Latest
Version
2.1
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-04
view updates

MariaDB

Latest
Version
10.2.8
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-18
view updates

MongoDB

Latest
Version
3.4
LAST RELEASE
2016-11-29
view updates

MSSQL

Latest
Version
13.0
LAST RELEASE
2016-06-01
view updates

MySQL

Latest
Version
5.7.19
LAST RELEASE
2017-09-11
view updates

Percona

Latest
Version
5.7
LAST RELEASE
2017-04-05
view updates

PostreSQL

Latest
Version
9.6.5
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-31
view updates

RethinkDB

Latest
Version
2.3.6
LAST RELEASE
2017-07-17
view updates

SQLite

Latest
Version
3.20.1
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-24
view updates

Concrete5

Latest
Version
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Craft CMS

Latest
Version
2.6.2989
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-15
view updates

Drupal

Latest
Version
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Joomla!

Latest
Version
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Magento

Latest
Version
2.1.7
LAST RELEASE
2017-09-07
view updates

Magento v1

Latest
Version
1.9.3.4
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

PrestaShop

Latest
Version
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

WordPress

Latest
Version
4.6
LAST RELEASE
2017-09-07
view updates

Google Chrome

Latest
Version
61.0.3163.79
LAST RELEASE
2017-09-06
view updates

Internet Explorer

Latest
Version
11.0.45
LAST RELEASE
2017-07-11
view updates

Microsoft Edge

Latest
Version
40.15063.0.0
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Mozilla Firefox

Latest
Version
55.0.3
LAST RELEASE
2017-08-25
view updates

Opera

Latest
Version
47.0.2631.71
LAST RELEASE
2017-09-06
view updates

Safari

Latest
Version
11.0
LAST RELEASE
Unknown
view updates

Vivaldi

Latest
Version
1.12.953.8
LAST RELEASE
2017-09-07
view updates
